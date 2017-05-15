Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Taiwan's Standalone Securities Firms
TAIPEI, May 16 Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on seven standalone securities firms in Taiwan: - Downgraded Oriental Securities Corporation's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; - Revised the Outlook on Concord Securities Corporation to Stable from Negative; - Maintained the Rating Watch Positive on Ta Chong Securities Co., Ltd.'s ratings; and - Affirmed all ratings on Ta Ching Securities Co., Ltd. , Tachan Securities Co., Ltd , Grand Fortune Securities Co., Ltd. and Horizon Securities Co., Ltd. . A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC