Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Taiwan's Standalone Securities Firms

6 hrs ago

TAIPEI, May 16 Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on seven standalone securities firms in Taiwan: - Downgraded Oriental Securities Corporation's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; - Revised the Outlook on Concord Securities Corporation to Stable from Negative; - Maintained the Rating Watch Positive on Ta Chong Securities Co., Ltd.'s ratings; and - Affirmed all ratings on Ta Ching Securities Co., Ltd. , Tachan Securities Co., Ltd , Grand Fortune Securities Co., Ltd. and Horizon Securities Co., Ltd. . A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

