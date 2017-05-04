Fitch Rates Bank of China Singapore Branch's USD Notes 'A(EXP)'
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, May 03 Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected 'A ' rating to Bank of China Ltd. Singapore branch's proposed long-term senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued under its USD30 billion medium-term note programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC