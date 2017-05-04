Fitch Rates Bank of China Singapore B...

Fitch Rates Bank of China Singapore Branch's USD Notes 'A(EXP)'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TAIPEI/HONG KONG, May 03 Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected 'A ' rating to Bank of China Ltd. Singapore branch's proposed long-term senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued under its USD30 billion medium-term note programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,139 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC