Ex-President Chen conditionally permitted to attend fundraising event

Taichung Prison, where Chen was incarcerated, said the former president can go to the annual gathering hosted by the Ketagalan Foundation, but he is not allowed to enter the venue, instead he can meet friends outside. The Ketagalan Foundation is a political organization and as such any fundraiser it holds is categorized as a political event, the prison said, noting that inmates on medical parole are barred from attending political and election campaign events.

