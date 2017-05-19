Ex-President Chen conditionally permitted to attend fundraising event
Taichung Prison, where Chen was incarcerated, said the former president can go to the annual gathering hosted by the Ketagalan Foundation, but he is not allowed to enter the venue, instead he can meet friends outside. The Ketagalan Foundation is a political organization and as such any fundraiser it holds is categorized as a political event, the prison said, noting that inmates on medical parole are barred from attending political and election campaign events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC