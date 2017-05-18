Eva Air perks for air traffic control...

Eva Air perks for air traffic controllers under investigation

Saturday

About a dozen air traffic controllers were allowed access to VIP lounge in Taipei airport and three were upgraded to business class while on a personal trip Hong Kong's aviation authority is looking into allegations that some of its staff received preferential treatment from Taiwanese carrier Eva Air on a personal trip to Taipei. Around a dozen Civil Aviation Department staff benefited from free perks while flying with Eva Air.

Chicago, IL

