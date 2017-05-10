Eating two kiwi fruit before bedtime ...

Eating two kiwi fruit before bedtime 'helps sleep'

4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Eating two of the fruits one hour before bedtime helps people nod off quickly and sleep more soundly, scientists say. A month-long study of 24 volunteers with sleep problems conducted by Taiwan Taipei Medical University found they slept 13 per cent longer if they ate the fruit.

