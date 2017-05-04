DOT hopes to improve arrivals through Taiwan bus ads
In a bid to capture the interest of Taiwanese, the tourism department rolled out bus advertisements promoting the Philippines in Taipei. Ads promoting Philippine culture and tourist attractions were placed on at least 220 buses plying various routes on May 1. The ads featured artwork by Taiwanese artists, who won in the Department of Tourism's poster art competition in 2016.
