'Disappeared' Hong Kong Bookseller Will Reopen His Shop in Taiwan as a 'Symbol of Resistance'
The shop, which sold politically sensitive titles banned by Beijing, was shuttered in late 2015 after five of its employees The shop's founder and former manager, Lam Wing-kee, now says Causeway may be reborn in nearby Taiwan, China's other rogue outpost. In a , Lam, now 62, said the democratic self-ruled island off China's coast affords greater protection for the press than Hong Kong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC