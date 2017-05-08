'Disappeared' Hong Kong Bookseller Wi...

'Disappeared' Hong Kong Bookseller Will Reopen His Shop in Taiwan as a 'Symbol of Resistance'

The shop, which sold politically sensitive titles banned by Beijing, was shuttered in late 2015 after five of its employees The shop's founder and former manager, Lam Wing-kee, now says Causeway may be reborn in nearby Taiwan, China's other rogue outpost. In a , Lam, now 62, said the democratic self-ruled island off China's coast affords greater protection for the press than Hong Kong.

Chicago, IL

