David Su has been appointed Hotel Manager at citizenM Taipei North Gate, Taiwan

6 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

David Su, who is from Taiwan, has been appointed as hotel Manager for citizenM Taipei North Gate, the first citizenM hotel in Asia, which is scheduled to open in July 2017. He brings with him extensive experience in the hospitality industry in both the US and Taiwan.

