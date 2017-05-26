Cupertino adds 5 friendship cities, b...

Cupertino adds 5 friendship cities, bringing total to 22

Cupertino has added five new Chinese friendship cities to its growing list, but some on the council are skeptical the relationships are worth the time and money. The council voted 4-1 on May 16, with Councilman Steven Scharf dissenting, to add Beijing, Guangzhou, Guiyang, Huizhou and Xuzhou, all cities in the People's Republic of China, to the city's already existing list of 22 friendship cities.

