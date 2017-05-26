Cupertino adds 5 friendship cities, bringing total to 22
Cupertino has added five new Chinese friendship cities to its growing list, but some on the council are skeptical the relationships are worth the time and money. The council voted 4-1 on May 16, with Councilman Steven Scharf dissenting, to add Beijing, Guangzhou, Guiyang, Huizhou and Xuzhou, all cities in the People's Republic of China, to the city's already existing list of 22 friendship cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cupertino Courier.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic...
|Wed
|The Wheeze of Trump
|5
|Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling
|Tue
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC