COMPUTEX 2017 Unveils Agenda for InnoVEX Startup Exhibit

COMPUTEX, the leading global ICT show with a complete supply chain, and IoT and startup ecosystems, today announced an informative and exciting agenda for InnoVEX, the exhibit for innovative startups taking place May 30 June 1 as part of COMPUTEX 2017. InnoVEX will showcase 272 startup companies from 23 countries.

