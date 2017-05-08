Clinic wants to lead, improve Taiwan's medical care

By Stephanie Chao -- In a turbulent period when the government is undertaking reforms of its own, a group of doctors has opened a five-star private clinic in hope of instilling a new awareness among patients and enabling change in Taiwan's medical environment. Doctors' Doctor Clinic is the brainchild of former National Taiwan University Hospital superintendent and National Taiwan University College of Medicine professor emeritus Lee Yuan-teh, along with a group of experienced middle-aged doctors and retired professors.

