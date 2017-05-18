Chinese Taipei: Recent amendment to t...

Chinese Taipei: Recent amendment to the Patent Act

Based on an official notice and further announcement , an amendment to the Patent Act of Taiwan concerning the novelty grace period was promulgated on 18 January 2017. The changes apply to applications filed on or after 1 May 2017.

