China's Xi urges Taiwan business lobby to back 'one China' principle

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged a business lobby for Taiwan enterprises on the mainland to support the "one China" principle and contribute to unity between Beijing and Taipei, state media said on Wednesday. China's President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with South Korean special envoy Lee Hae-chan at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China May 19, 2017.

