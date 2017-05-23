China warns Taiwan of continued lockout from WHO assembly

China's health minister has all but slammed the door on any more participation for Taiwan at the World Health Organization's annual assembly until the island's government accepts the "One China" principle. Health Minister Li Bin blamed the party of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, saying its refusal to accept the idea of a single China has torpedoed its ambitions to attend - leading to the first lockout of Taiwan as an observer state since 2008.

