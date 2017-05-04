China Is Trying to Bar Taiwan From th...

China Is Trying to Bar Taiwan From the World's Top Health Summit. The Consequences Could Be Deadly

A group of Taiwanese wear face masks to protect themselves against infection from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome while praying at Hsing Tien Kung Taoist temple in Taipei, in this file photo from May 18 2003. Taipei has threatened to gate-crash the World Health Assembly's annual meeting in Geneva this month, after a raucous Chinese protest saw the Taiwanese delegation humiliatingly ejected from an Australia has complained to the Chinese ambassador about an "extraordinary" disruption to the Kimberley Process conference's opening ceremony in Perth, which saw China's delegates grab a microphone and loudly protest Taiwan's presence in the room.

Chicago, IL

