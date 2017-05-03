China blocks Taiwan from participating in international meeting1 hour ago

Taipei, May 4 China has blocked Taiwan from taking part in an international meet on diamonds taking place in Australia, the Taiwanese officials said, at a moment of renewed tensions between the two parties. "Mainland China resorts to all conceivable measures to block the participation of the Republic of China in international matters," Efe news quoted Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Javier Hou as saying on Wednesday.

