Chairman-elect Wu sets sights on Northern Taiwan

Newly elected opposition leader Wu Den-yih said Monday that the party would accelerate the selection of potential candidates for 2018 local elections with emphasis on Northern Taiwan. Taking over half the votes in a fiercely contested six-way race on Saturday, Wu said that he would work to position the most suitable candidates for local elections, with a focus on Taipei City, and New Taipei -- currently the only major city held by the KMT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.