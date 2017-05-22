Chairman-elect Wu sets sights on Nort...

Chairman-elect Wu sets sights on Northern Taiwan

Read more: The China Post

Newly elected opposition leader Wu Den-yih said Monday that the party would accelerate the selection of potential candidates for 2018 local elections with emphasis on Northern Taiwan. Taking over half the votes in a fiercely contested six-way race on Saturday, Wu said that he would work to position the most suitable candidates for local elections, with a focus on Taipei City, and New Taipei -- currently the only major city held by the KMT.

Chicago, IL

