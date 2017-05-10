Carry on: China Airlines scales back ...

Carry on: China Airlines scales back Auckland, ChCh; more to Americas

China Airlines drops Auckland, Christchurch flights Taiwan-based China Airlines is dropping flights to Auckland and Christchurch via Sydney in favour of using only Brisbane and Melbourne as stopovers. The Taipei Taoyuan-Sydney-Christchurch service will end on October 30. This is operated three times a week using an Airbus A330-300.

