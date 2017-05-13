Candidates argue over whether to hold...

Candidates argue over whether to hold runoff vote

Read more: The China Post

Candidates of the Kuomintang chief election have voiced differences over the need to hold a second round of voting if none of them win the majority vote. One of the candidates, former Vice President Wu Den-yih, said Friday that the winner should be decided by consultation among the candidates instead of a second round if there were substantial differences between the candidates' performances in a first round where none managed to grab the majority vote.

