Canadian office in Taiwan launches 'C...

Canadian office in Taiwan launches 'Canada 150' celebrations

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

The Canadian Trade Office in Taipei on Wednesday detailed a series of events to be held later this year to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation, including a Canada Day celebration in Taipei and a video contest the winner of which will receive a round-trip ticket to Vancouver. The Canada Day celebration will take place on July 1 at Taipei City Hakka Cultural Park and thousands of people are expected to attend, said Mario Ste-Marie, head of the CTOT -- which represents Canada's interests in Taiwan in the absence of bilateral diplomatic ties -- at a press conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... 6 hr The Wheeze of Trump 5
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling 17 hr Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC