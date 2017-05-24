Canadian office in Taiwan launches 'Canada 150' celebrations

The Canadian Trade Office in Taipei on Wednesday detailed a series of events to be held later this year to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation, including a Canada Day celebration in Taipei and a video contest the winner of which will receive a round-trip ticket to Vancouver. The Canada Day celebration will take place on July 1 at Taipei City Hakka Cultural Park and thousands of people are expected to attend, said Mario Ste-Marie, head of the CTOT -- which represents Canada's interests in Taiwan in the absence of bilateral diplomatic ties -- at a press conference.

