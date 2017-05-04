Blow out: Horny naked couple die havi...

Blow out: Horny naked couple die having oral sex in car

Yesterday

The man was found naked from the waist down and the woman was lying face down on the man's lap in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Tuesday, May 2. After they examined the scene officers concluded the lustful middle-aged duo asphyxiated while having oral sex as the odourless gas built up inside the tightly-sealed vehicle. This Italian stunner is offering oral sex for anyone voting 'No' in the Italian referendum.

