Beware of ransomware cyber attack in SA
As European authorities reel from a mass ransomware cyber attack that also infected Britain's National Health Service , local cyber experts say South African companies and government departments must brace themselves. Pieter Erasmus, an IT security strategist, warned: "Once the data on a PC has been encrypted by the malware, the only way to unlock it is to pay the ransom, however odious that may be."
