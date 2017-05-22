Barred from WHO meet, Taiwan urges gl...

Barred from WHO meet, Taiwan urges global 'pressure' on China

Taiwan voiced deep disappointment Sunday at its exclusion from a major World Health Organization meeting, and urged international pressure on rival China to ensure it has access in future.The WHO's main annual meeting, the World Health Assembly , kicks off in Geneva on Monday, but for the first time in eight years, Taiwan will not be granted access. Self-governing Taiwan, which China sees as a renegade province awaiting reunification, has been invited to attend the WHO's main annual meeting as an observer every year since 2009, but this year it did not receive an invitation.

