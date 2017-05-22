And Taiwan's favorite mayor isa

2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu has been voted most popular in a survey of mayoral popularity in Taiwan's six special municipalities. Taiwan Brain Trust on Monday released the results of a public approval poll on the "Big Six" mayors, who are reaching the end of their tenures.

