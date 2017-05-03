American star Britney Spears to play in Taiwan on June 13

American pop singer Britney Spears, who rose to international stardom in the late 1990s and has sold about 100 million records worldwide, is scheduled to hold her first ever concert in Taiwan in June, according to the promoters. "Britney Live in Taipei 2017" will take place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center on June 13, and tickets will go on sale on May 13, IMEtw announced Tuesday.

