Air quality mixed around Taiwan Thursday

Air quality around Taiwan was mixed Thursday, with the southern Taiwan counties of Yunlin and Chiayi experiencing air that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the Environmental Protection Administration's Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network. As of 10 a.m., air quality at monitoring stations in Yunlin's Taixi, Mailiao and Lunbei townships, and Chiayi's Puzi township flashed an orange light, indicating air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as young children, the elderly and people with chronic disease, according to the network .

