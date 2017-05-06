Adam's Diary: What's on, May 6-13
Got a great idea for a business but don't know where to start? Or are you trying to take your company in an ambitious new direction, but keep finding that you lack a concrete plan for success? Business Models Inc.'s "Business Model" is an expert step-by-step guide into the essential planning needed to turn your pipedream into a reality. I once had an idea for a see-through toaster, but kept thinking: "How do I even begin to make that a reality?" A couple of years later, Krups brought out a see-through toaster that sold for 200 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC