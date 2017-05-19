A year in office, Taiwan's Tsai seeks...

A year in office, Taiwan's Tsai seeks Beijing's goodwill to help curb anti-China sentiment

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is signalling she needs more give and take from China to rein in hardliners on an island China considers its own, officials say, but Beijing is unlikely to budge months before its five-yearly Communist Party Congress. As she marks one year in office on Saturday, Tsai, leader of the ruling independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party , is facing a surge in anti-China sentiment amid pressure from Beijing on the proudly democratic island to bow to its "one China" policy.



