A year in office, Taiwan's Tsai seeks Beijing's goodwill to help curb anti-China sentiment

FILE PHOTO: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen smiles during an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is signalling she needs more give and take from China to rein in hardliners on an island China considers its own, officials say, but Beijing is unlikely to budge months before its five-yearly Communist Party Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.