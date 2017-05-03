A timeless reverie of art

A timeless reverie of art

Read more: The China Post

Sadly, the curtain is rapidly falling on the "Everlasting" themed cavalcade of arts that is the 2017 Taiwan International Festival of Arts . The internationally renowned festival, which began in March, is marking its ninth anniversary, with the National Theater and Concert Hall - which completed a three-month renovation of its theater ahead of the event - also celebrating its 30th birthday.

Chicago, IL

