2 China makers to expand AlGaInP LED chip capacities

China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip makers San'an Optoelectronics and Xiamen Changelight will expand production capacities for AlGaInP LED chips by adding 19 and 20 MOCVD sets respectively, according to industry sources. Each company will expand monthly production capacity by 100,000-150,000 4-inch AlGaInP epitaxial wafers, the sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DigiTimes.