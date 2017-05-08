2 China makers to expand AlGaInP LED ...

2 China makers to expand AlGaInP LED chip capacities

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: DigiTimes

China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip makers San'an Optoelectronics and Xiamen Changelight will expand production capacities for AlGaInP LED chips by adding 19 and 20 MOCVD sets respectively, according to industry sources. Each company will expand monthly production capacity by 100,000-150,000 4-inch AlGaInP epitaxial wafers, the sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DigiTimes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,902,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC