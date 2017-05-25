1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT...

1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in Asia

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KFBB

The public caning of a gay ... . FILE - In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017, file photo, same-sex marriage supporters wave rainbow Taiwan flags after the Constitutional Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Tai... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan court legalizes gay marriage in historic... Wed The Wheeze of Trump 5
News Taiwan to make landmark gay marriage ruling Tue Mitts Gold Plated... 1
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar '17 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,292,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC