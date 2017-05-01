You can learn to dive at this hotel in Taiwan
The Divecube Hotel in the city of Taichung is the only hotel in Asia where you can learn to freedive. The facilities include a 21-metre deep pool - the deepest of its kind in Asia - which includes five tiered depth levels.
