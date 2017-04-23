Why Tsai is giving Taiwan's arms industry a boost

Political and economic needs have driven Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to revitalise the island's declining defence industry by developing home-grown weapons, military experts say, even though the US is considering selling it more and better defensive arms. "Taiwan has paid quite a lot to the US for weapon purchases, and now is still paying bills for some earlier deals made by Tsai's predecessors," Taipei-based cross-strait expert Professor Arthur Ding said.

