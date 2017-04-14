What it means to have a Marine battal...

What it means to have a Marine battalion in Taipei

In an unprecedented move, the infantry battalion of the New Taipei-based 66th Marine Brigade has been assigned to the Political Warfare Cadres Academy at Fu Hsing Kang in Beitou District. There are already individual Marines stationed across Taipei, but this is the first time an entire battalion has been sent to a post in the city.

