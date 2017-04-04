We'll object to THSR fare hikes: transport ministry

The Ministry of Transport and Communications said Monday that it will express its objection to hikes on bullet train ticket prices in its capacity as the largest shareholder of Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation at the firm's board meeting next month. The MOTC's Bureau of High Speed Rail announced Friday that it has adjusted the base rate for price per kilometer on high speed rail tickets from NT$4.009 to NT$4.134.

