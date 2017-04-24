Vietjet launches 'Free summer, Fly for free' campaign

To celebrate the coming summer, Vietjet has launched an amazing "Free summer, Fly for free" campaign - running from April 25 to June 15 - as part of which it is offering one million promotional tickets priced from zero if they are booked within the "golden hours" of noon to 2pm at www.vietjetair.com During this, the campaign's first week, Vietjet will run a "three-golden-day" promotion from Tuesday to Thursday, which applies to all domestic and international routes from Vietnam to Seoul and Busan , Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Taipei, Taichung and Tainan , Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Yangon and Siem Reap for travel between May 15 and December 31, excluding national holidays.

