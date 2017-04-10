US police officer questioned in Taiwan over gun on flight from US

TAIPEI: A U.S. police officer is being questioned after arriving in Taiwan and turning in a gun, having apparently inadvertently brought the weapon in her carry-on bag from Los Angeles, Taiwan's aviation police said on Friday. The 43-year-old officer from California, identified as Nell Grant, told airport police the pistol and six bullets were in her bag because of her negligence and she did not know how she passed through airport security in Los Angeles with it.

