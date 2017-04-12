United incident prompts evaluation of domestic airline procedures
Following widespread criticism over United Airlines' handling of an overbooked flight last weekend, government aviation officials in Taiwan have promised an evaluation of current procedures to prevent a similar incident from occurring here. Ruling Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Kuo-shu called on the Civil Aeronautics Administration to be apprised of ticket overbooking by domestic airlines and to formulate standard operating procedures to handle such situations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC