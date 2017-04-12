United incident prompts evaluation of domestic airline procedures

Following widespread criticism over United Airlines' handling of an overbooked flight last weekend, government aviation officials in Taiwan have promised an evaluation of current procedures to prevent a similar incident from occurring here. Ruling Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Kuo-shu called on the Civil Aeronautics Administration to be apprised of ticket overbooking by domestic airlines and to formulate standard operating procedures to handle such situations.

