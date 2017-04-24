Uber expects flying taxis to take off...

Uber expects flying taxis to take off in 2020

Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Uber drivers' cars are parked outside the Ministry of Transportation building during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2017. U.S. ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] expects to deploy flying taxi services in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Dubai in 2020, Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden said at the Uber Elevate Summit in Dallas.

