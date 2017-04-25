U.S. supports Taiwan's participation in WHA: AIT chairman
American Institute in Taiwan Chairman James Moriarty stated Tuesday in Taipei that the U.S. would continue to support Taiwan's participation at the World Health Assembly. Moriarty said the U.S. welcomed Taiwan's participation as an observer as it had done at previous WHA summits.
