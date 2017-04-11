TV pundit gets 50-day detention for d...

TV pundit gets 50-day detention for defaming ex-president Ma

45 min ago Read more: The China Post

Ma took legal action against Chou after the latter alleged in December 2014 that he and his campaign team had received NT$200 million in secret political donations from the Ting Hsin International Group , a conglomerate that was embroiled in a string of food safety scandals in 2013 and 2014.

Chicago, IL

