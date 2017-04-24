Tsai Ing-wen South Asia focus 'driven...

Tsai Ing-wen South Asia focus 'driven by ideology' says former premier

Island needs to focus on international economic ties instead of pursuing one market for the sake of others, Chang San-cheng tells forum in Hong Kong Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen's initiative to expand ties with Southeast Asia was wrongly driven by an ideological mindset even though it is well-intentioned for market expansion, according to former Taiwanese premier Chang San-cheng said in Hong Kong. Since assuming office in May 2016, Tsai and her independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party have advocated a New Southbound Policy to reduce economic reliance on mainland China by expanding investment and strengthening ties with Southeast Asian countries.

Chicago, IL

