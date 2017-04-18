TSA: Procedures Weren't Followed When...

TSA: Procedures Weren't Followed When Cop Took Gun in Carry-On to Taiwan

The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday that proper procedures weren't followed when a California police officer inadvertently left her handgun in a carry-on bag on a trip to Taiwan last week. Taiwan's aviation police said Friday that a 43-year-old officer was questioned after turning in her gun on arrival in Taipei on a flight from Los Angeles.

