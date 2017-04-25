Trump-Xi ties tested as Taiwan bids to buy Us F-35 fighters
Taiwan's push to include F-35 fighter jets in its first arms deal with US President Donald Trump could pose the next challenge to the diplomatic detente between the new American leader and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. Taiwan, which has for decades relied on US security aid to deter any attack by China, plans to add the Lockheed Martin Corp. aircraft to a weapons purchase list due to be submitted as soon as July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10)
|Mar 29
|Len
|72
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Biting Phart
|436
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb '17
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex...
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
|Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in...
|Feb '17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|21
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC