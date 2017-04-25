Trump-Xi ties tested as Taiwan bids to buy Us F-35 fighters

Taiwan's push to include F-35 fighter jets in its first arms deal with US President Donald Trump could pose the next challenge to the diplomatic detente between the new American leader and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. Taiwan, which has for decades relied on US security aid to deter any attack by China, plans to add the Lockheed Martin Corp. aircraft to a weapons purchase list due to be submitted as soon as July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.