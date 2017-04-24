Trump now says he would check with China before another call with Taiwan's president
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would not speak directly with Taiwan's president without first checking with Chinese president Xi Jinping, a striking reversal sure to rile Taipei and please Beijing. Trump's comments, made in an interview with Reuters, came a day after Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen told the same news agency that she would be open to a second call with Trump, depending on "the needs of the situation and the U.S. government's consideration of regional affairs."
