Trump administration says no US tradi...

Trump administration says no US trading partners are currency manipulators

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Trump has kinder words for China these days, explaining that his complete 180 on whether he considers China a currency manipulator is a strategic move. Trump, like Obama before him, insists the system's sole objective is to protect against the North.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golden Oriental Spa opens on Ocean Street in Sa... (Apr '10) Mar 29 Len 72
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mar '17 Biting Phart 436
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb '17 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News 'Abducted' HK bookseller attends Taipei Book Ex... Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 5
News Redeployment of US forces would Place Taiwan in... Feb '17 Sarah 2nd Grade 21
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,773 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC