Top Foxconn executives visit White House, but mum on details

Top executives of Foxconn, including founder and chairman Terry Gou, visited the White House on Thursday, Taiwanese TV footage showed, as the Apple Inc supplier ponders a US$7 billion-plus U.S. investment in a display-making plant. Terry Gou, chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, attends the Cancer Moonshot news conference in Taipei, Taiwan September 26, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.