Top court upholds life sentence for Bali District cafe double murder

The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied an appeal against the sentence of life imprisonment handed down to a woman who robbed and murdered an elderly couple, bringing the case to a close. The 31-year-old defendant, Hsieh Yi-han, was sentenced to death by Shilin District Court in Taipei for robbery and murder in October 2013, a verdict that was upheld in September 2014 by the Taiwan High Court.

