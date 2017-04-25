Togo-flagged ship collides with Russian vessel, 78 evacuated: Turkish official
A Russian naval intelligence ship sank off Turkey's Black Sea coast on Thursday after colliding with a vessel carrying livestock and all 78 personnel on board were evacuated, Turkey's coastal safety authority said. The collision was caused due to fog and low visibility, the Turkish shipping agency GAC said.
